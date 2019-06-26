Zamfara: Terrorists, jihadists have infiltrated bandits — Army commander

ADVERTISEMENT

Jihadists and terrorists have infiltrated the ranks of armed bandits and cattle rustlers operating in Zamfara State, the Theatre Commander, Operations Hadari Daji, Major-General Jide Ogunlade, said yesterday.

Ogunlade stated this at a press conference in Gusau yesterday.

He said: “We’ve understood this from the recovery of head warmers or gears of these bandits. Some of these head gears were bearing ‘Jihad inscriptions on them and if we continue to recover their head gears with such inscriptions, we will not hesitate to alert the federal government so that they will be declared terrorists.”

He said the troops would today start a 24-hour joint operation against bandits.

Ogunlade said the operation had neutralized 20 armed bandits in various flashpoints since May.

He said15 bandits and their collaborators had been arrested; while 45 people kidnapped had been rescued.

He said a total of 2, 164 stolen cows recovered from bandits across the state within the last six weeks had been handed over to their genuine owners.

According to him, exhibits recovered in different locations from the bandits includes 11 Ak 47 ripples, 14 local dane guns, 2,437 rounds of 7.62 mm special ammunition, 2 pump action rifles and 2 locally made guns.

