Zamfara: Supreme Court verdict, trial from God – Wamakko

The Chairman of the Northern Senators Forum, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko has described the recent Supreme Court verdict on the 2019 elections in Zamfara State as a trial from God.

The court had voided all votes’ cast for the APC, while PDP candidates for governorship, senate and federal constituencies’ seats were subsequently declared as winners of the election.

“It is however, a trial from the Almighty Allah and we will In Sha Allahu, pass this divine test,” Wamakko stated.

The Senator’s Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Bashir Rabe Mani said he stated this when he led a high powered delegation on a solidarity visit to the former Zamfara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar as well as the members of the APC in the state over the court judgement.

Senator Wamakko noted that Zamfara and Sokoto States were one and the same family, pointing out that “whatever affects one, directly affects the other.”

He added: “This is a brotherly visit to commiserate with you and the entire leadership, as well as the membership of APC in the state.”

According to Wamakko, “posterity and history would continue to remember the former Governor of Zamfara State for colossally transforming the entire state, as he had executed myriad of developmental projects.”

