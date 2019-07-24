Zamfara: Supreme Court has averted constitutional crisis – PDP

ADVERTISEMENT

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has hailed the Supreme Court for refusing to succumb to the alleged pressure by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to review and reverse its judgment voiding the participation of the APC and its candidates in the last general elections in Zamfara State.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP said by so doing, the Supreme Court has once again averted a constitutional crisis that could have devastated the corporate existence of the nation.

The PDP described the demand by the APC to the Supreme Court as blasphemous, a blackmail as well as a measured landmine set by APC leaders in their desperation to ambush and destroy the integrity of the apex court.

“The motive of the APC leaders is to ultimately sequester the institution of the judiciary and foist a totalitarian order on our polity.”

“It is also instructive to note that by asking the Supreme Court to embark on a journey to nowhere, the APC clearly sought to subvert our democratic system and surreptitiously force on Nigerians, a system that is completely alien to our constitutional democracy and outside the confines and dictates of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).”

“APC’s demand is a direct threat to our democracy, peace and stability of our nation and shows its unwillingness, as a party, to abide by the rule of law”, the party said.

