Zamfara State to introduce Fulfulde language in schools

By Agency report Published Date
Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state
Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state

The Zamfara State Government says it will introduce Fulfulde language in its schools’ curriculum as it kick starts the construction of 300 hectare Ruga settlements during the week.

Gov. Bello Matawalle disclosed this in Gusau when he received the state’s Ruga settlement master plan from the project consultant.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor had since announced the carving out of 100 hectares of land in each of the three senatorial districts of the state for the establishment of the pilot special modern Ruga settlement.

During the presentation of the Ruga settlement, the Emir of Mafara, Alhaji Muhammad Barmo, while speaking on behalf of the state’s Council of Chiefs, urged the state government to include the Fulani language in its schools’ curriculum.

Barmo noted that since the Hausa and the Fulani communities were inseparable and while the Hausa language was already being taught in schools, the Fulfulde should also be taught.

Gov. Matawalle then directed the state Ministry of Education to immediately start working for the inclusion of the Fulfulde language in the schools’ curriculum.

“This will boost the use of our local languages by our upcoming generations.

“Since we have promised to establish primary and secondary schools at the new Ruga settlements, we will ensure that the local language is not forgotten,” Matawalle said.

NAN also reports that the governor had announced that the establishment of the Ruga settlement would commence during the celebration of his 100 days in office. (NAN)

