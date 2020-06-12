Zamfara secures CBN approval for 60,000 cotton, rice farmers

ADVERTISEMENT

The Zamfara State Government has secured the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) approval to finance 60,000 cotton and rice farmers, the Special Adviser, Zamfara State Directorate of Accelerated Cotton Development, Alhaji Abdullahi Maiturare has disclosed yesterday.

Maiturare who is also the Chairman Project Management Team for Zamfara State/CBN’s Anchor Borrower’s Programme, said the farmers would be financed through their commodity associations.

“Under this arrangement, 30,000 farmers each from cotton and rice sectors would benefit from the state government/ CBN Partnership Scheme. Arrangement to kick start the programme is in top gear.

“Cotton farmers are to be treated under the National Cotton Association of Nigeria (NACOTAN), while the rice farmers are to be handled by the Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN),” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

Maiturare said the state government has dedicated 130,000 hectares of farmlands located across the 17 emirate councils of the state to achieve success of the programme and remedy the shortage of lands for farming occasioned by insecurity and other allied factors.

“Equally, the state government in collaboration with the Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC) has procured 4.5 tons of improved variety of cottonseed suitable for our farmlands estimated to cover at least 2,000 hectares,” he added.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App