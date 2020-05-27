Zamfara rescinds decision to repatriate Almajirai

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Bello Muhammad Matawalle of Zamfara state said that his administration would not repatriate any Almajiri from the state and urged all those repatriated from other states to come to Zamfara and be accommodated.

The governor made his position known when he received two leading Islamic scholars, Sheikh Abdullahi Dallah Dallah, Chief Imam of Sambo Dan-Ashafa Jumaat Mosque, Gusau and Sheikh Bello Kanwa for a Sallah homage.

Governor Matawalle also announced the scrapping of the committee he earlier constituted for the repatriation of Almajiri from the State and cancelled the repatriation plan

He said the decision followed a careful study of Almajiri system in the state which only needs to be integrated into western education for the purpose of acquiring qualitative education in both western and Islamic knowledge.

He said he cancelled the repatriation idea in order to give the Almajiri a sense of belonging and reduce the stigmatization meted on the Almajiri Islamic teaching and learning in the country.

Governor Matawalle also called on the Islamic scholars in the country to promote teaching of Justice and unity among their followers for the purpose of having a united Nigeria

He added that Islamic scholars are known for teaching Justice and unity which is the guiding principles of any development.

