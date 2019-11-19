Zamfara: Police meet stakeholders, say markets, abattoirs for stolen cows flourishing

ADVERTISEMENT

Zamfara state Police commissioner, Mr Usman Nagogo, on Tuesday met with leaders of cattle markets, cattle dealers and butchers to fine-tune strategy on how best to tackle the menace of cattle rustling in the state.

The stakeholders include, chairmen of cattle markets locally known as “Sarakunan Zango,” chairmen of cattle dealers “Shuwagabannin Falake” and chairmen of butchers associations in the state.

Speaking at the meeting with the stakeholders, CP Nagogo said the police have received reports of underhand dealings in rustled cows especially in rural markets of the state.

He cited an example of a cattle market opened in Gwaram in Talata Mafara local government chiefly to buy and sell stolen cows.

“We are also aware of an abattoir in Gummi local government where 87 cows suspected to be stolen ones were slaughtered one night. Black markets for cattle are thriving. And when stolen cattle are identified by the owners in our markets, they are not being given back to their original owners”

“To say the least, some of you are conniving with these cattle rustlers. Therefore, as stakeholders, in our effort to curb the menace of cattle rustling in the state, I must bluntly tell you that you are seriously undermining our effort to succeed in ending the cattle theft in the state,” he fumed.

The police boss then charged the stakeholders to, for the sake of humanity, help authorities in stopping the menace of cattle theft, as part of the move to consolidate on the gains recorded from the ongoing peace dialogue in the state.

Reacting, the leader of cattle markets in the state, Alhaji Turawa Mafara confessed that they as leaders of cattle markets do receive death threats from rustlers over their firm resolve to adhere to rules and regulations governing cattle marketing in the state.

He suggested that the state government should look into the possibility of closing down some cattle markets especially those in Gwaram, Bingi , Bindis and others who engaged in the illegality.

He added that the action would definitely go a long way in curbing the menace of cattle theft and under hand dealings in the state.

Also speaking, the chairman of cattle dealers in the state, Alhaji Surajo Sani admitted that shady cattle deals are happening in the cattle markets across the state, but, he blamed it on the lust to make money on the part of dealers.

