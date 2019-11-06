Zamfara police arrest 13 suspected armed robbers, recover 4 vehicles

ADVERTISEMENT

Zamfara state police command has arrested 13 armed robbery suspects and rapists.

The state Commissioner of Police, Usman Nagogo who disclosed this to the media said one mark rout pistol breech No. 2537 with two round of live ammunition was found in possession of the suspects.

He said four vehicles and dozens of motorbikes were also recovered from the suspects during police search of the suspects’ houses.

He identified the suspects as Mohammed Dahiru alias ‘Emeka Pastor’ ,Abubakar Ahmed, Sani Garba, Sama’ila Abubaka, Abubakar Ibrahim.

According to the CP, the arrested members of the motorcycle snatching syndicate include Mubarak Abdullahi, Sanisi Muhammed , Ahmed Bello Buzu , Usman Idris Zico, Musa Abdullahi , Ibrahim lawali and Yusha’u mamman.

He added that Lawali lalan, Ibrahim lazy, Umaru mai Damma and Nasiru Mohammed a.k.a Dan Gummi are at large

He said, “On 4th October, 2019, Operation Puff Adder attached to Tudun Wada Division arrested the above mentioned hoodlums who have been terrorizing innocent people of Gusau and its environs by committing crimes ranging from armed robbery, Houses/shops breaking, snatching of vehicles/Motorcycles at gun point”

“Their recent atrocity was at the house of coordinator National Directorate of Employment (NDE) Zamfara State where they went to his house, robbed him, and made away with his official Toyota Hillux Vehicle at gun point, and later took the vehicle to Niger Republic for sale” Mr Nagogo said.

“All the suspects confessed to their past and present crimes and further led the police investigation team to Suleja in Niger state as well as Niger Republic where three other stolen vehicles belonging to Nura Garba Daura, of Federal University Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi state. Nasiru Ahmed of Nasarawa Tudun Wada area, Gusau and Ibrahim Sani of Sabon Gari area, Gusau were recovered,” he added.

The state police boss said all the vehicles were stolen at gun points. He said women were raped and subjected to all forms of humiliation during the attacks.

