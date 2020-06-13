Zamfara plans statewide aerial fumigation to check Covid-19

ADVERTISEMENT

Zamfara government plans a statewide aerial fumigation in efforts to contain spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Zamfara environment commissioner Nuraddeen Isah said the state has concluded arrangement to start the aerial fumigation on Monday in Bakura local government area, with the main fumigation to begin on June 17 statewide.

“Apart from combating coronavirus pandemic, the exercise will be conducted on pests and insects for agricultural farms across the state.

“You know, the rainy season has begun, pesticides will be spread on farms to protect them from pests.

“This is in line with the state government’s measures to enhance farming activities in the state”, he said.

The commissioner added that the fumigation had no effect on human health and called on people of the state to feel free to conduct their daily activities without any fear.

Isah said that the exercise would not distract people and their activities.

