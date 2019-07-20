Zamfara pilgrims get more discount in 2019 Hajj fare

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) says pilgrims from Zamfara State have secured additional reduction of 200 Riyals from 2019 Hajj fare.

Head of Public Affairs to the commission’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Fatima Sanda Usara said in a press statement that the reduction followed renegotiation with the state’s home/accommodation owner in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

The amount, which is equivalent to N16, 492.08, has decreased the Zamfara state fares to N1, 467, 896.57 for 2019 Hajj.

The commission, which thanked the new government of Zamfara State under the leadership of Governor Mohammed Bello Mattawalle for the support and understanding exhibited in the course of further bargaining, said the step had paved the way for the intending pilgrims in the state to save extra cash from the earlier announced cost.

The commission appreciated the Zamfara State Muslim Pilgrims’ Welfare Board for mobilising intending pilgrims despite challenges experienced in the state and for the commendable arrangements already in place for the airlift of registered pilgrims to the holy land.

NAHCON directed the intending pilgrims from the state to contact the state’s Muslim pilgrims’ welfare board in order to secure release of the surplus amount.

It also assured those who had already departed for the pilgrimage that their reductions would be credited to them appropriately.

From 28 flights, 14,099 Nigerian pilgrims had arrived the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for pilgrimage, which is one of the important pillars of Islam for those who have financial and physical capacities.

The pilgrims are from Oyo, Osun, Gombe, Katsina, Kano, Kaduna, Nasarawa, Kebbi, Kwara, Kogi, Sokoto, Zamfara, and Lagos States.

Meanwhile, more Nigerian pilgrims have been leaving Madinah for Makkah to observe ‘Umrah before the obligatory Hajj.

