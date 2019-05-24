Zamfara: PDP’ Bello Mutawalle set to become governor after supreme court verdict

ADVERTISEMENT

The Zamfara state governorship candidate for Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the 2019 general election, Dr Bello Muhammad Mutawalle is set to become the governor of the state according to results declared by INEC in March this year.

The supreme court judgement nullified all APC votes in the state and ordered that parties with second highest votes take over.

How ever, the results declared by the INEC showed that the PDP’s Mutawalle is set to take over the mantle of leadership in the state as he came second behind APC’s Mukhtar Shehu Idris.

The returning officer for the governorship election in the state Prof Kabiru Bala said Alhaji Mukhtar Shehu Idris got 534,541 while his opponent Dr Bello Muhammad Mutawalle of the PDP polled 189,452. The candidate for the National Rescue Movement (NRM) Senator Dansadau scored 15,177 while Dr Abdullahi Shinkafi of the APGA garnered 3,865.

In Talata Mafara, APC scored, 66,151 leaving PDP with 12,691 votes. While in Gummi and Bakura LGAs, APC got 56,970 and 45,467 leaving the opposition PDP with 13,418 and 15,331 votes respectively.

APC scored 38,535 in Zurmi, and PDP scored 13,194 votes, 38,937 in Kaura Namoda while PDP scored 14,647 respectively. In Bungudu, APC 41,335 and 18,378 for the PDP.

The APC got 30,142 in Bukkuyum, while PDP got 12,010, Anka ,APC scored 30,986 and PDP scored 8292. In Birnin Magaji, APC polled 26,650 leaving PDP with 7880 votes.

PDP got 18,868 while APC won with 24,210 votes. Similarly in Maru LGA, APC got 17, 582 while the PDP polled 9830 and in Gusau LGA PDP garnered 22,441 while the APC got 67,299.

In Shinkafi LGA, the APC got 18, 890 while the PDP garnered 5,705. In the same the APC defeated PDP in Tsafe LGA having scored 41, 887 against the latter’s 16,764.

