Zamfara partners Russian govt on agriculture, mineral exploration 

Zamfara State Government is to partner with the Russian government to develop critical sectors of the state’s economy.

This was the outcome of a meeting between the state governor, Bello Matawalle and the Russian Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Alexey L. Shebarshin, held at the Russian Embassy in Abuja on Monday.

The meeting, according to a statement issued in Abuja by the governor’s media aide, Yusuf Idris Gusau, focused on improving the agriculture, solid minerals development and exploration as well as education and health.

The Ambassador said the Russian government was ready to partner with Zamfara State Government to harness the potentials of the state.

He invited the governor for the forthcoming first Russian/African Union Summit scheduled for 24th October, this year which will focus on fostering economic, political and cultural cooperation.

He further said that during the summit, the governor will be invited to visit one of the biggest Russian gold mining companies transformed by high technology mining equipment.

Earlier in his address, Matawalle said he was at the Russian embassy to seek for a strong partnership on how best to develop Zamfara state’s critical sectors of the economy and to have foreign investors especially in the areas of agriculture and solid minerals.

He solicited for the partnership of the Russian government in transforming Zamfara State Agricultural sector to make it an all year round activity, with greater benefit to the farmers through the deployment of modern farming technology.

