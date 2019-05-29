Zamfara: Mutawalle promises to tackle insecurity, Introduces free health care for women, children

ADVERTISEMENT

The newly sworn-in executive governor of Zamfara state Dr Bello Muhammad Mutawalle has vowed to do every thing within his power to tackle the menace of insecurity bedevilling the state.

Speaking shortly after taking oath of office in Gusau, Governor Mutawalle asked the armed bandits in the state to immediately surrender and find legitimate ways of living adding that their days are numbered.

He also warned the local vigilante groups other wise known as ‘Yan Sakai’ to halt the extra judicial killings of innocent people adding that his administration would not condone lawlessness.

On health care in the state, Dr Mutawalle said his administration has introduced free health care delivery to women and children saying that a healthy population is vital for the development of the state.

” We will also introduce free education at the basic level, re introduce scholarship payments for our students and reinvigorate skills acquisition centres for the teaming unemployed youths, ” he said.

He said the world is technology driven and development could be achieved through functional education as such his administration would settle all back logs of examination fees.

“The position of Zamfara state on national stage is unacceptable owing to insecurity and my government will invest on IDP’s welfare and ensure successful return of the displaced persons to their homes,” he added.

