Zamfara: Mutawalle appoints LG’s secretaries, heads of tertiary institutions

Governor Bello Muhammad Mutawalle of Zamfara state on Wednesday appointed new secretaries of the 14 local government areas and heads of tertiary institutions in the state

The governor who approved the replacement of the sacked councils’ secretaries has also approved the appointment of a rector of the state polytechnic and provost of the college of education.

In a statement signed by Yusuf Idris, the Director-General of Press Affairs to the governor, in Gusau, the governor directed the sacked council secretaries to submit their handover notes at the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

The statement added that Dr. Sha’ayau Mafara was appointed by the governor as Rector; and Muhammad Maradun as Registrar of Abdu Gusau Polytechnic, Talata-Mafara. Mutawalle also appointed Ibrahim Gusau as the new Provost of the state College of Education, Maru.

The governor directed the outgoing Rector, Registrar as well as the Provost to submit their handover notes at the Governor’s Office.

