Zamfara mulls empowerment for repented bandits

ADVERTISEMENT

The chairman of the Committee for Finding Lasting Solution to Armed Banditry and Cattle Rustling in Zamfara state, Muhammad Dahiru Abubakar, on Tuesday said over 500 persons kidnapped by bandits have been freed without paying ransom in the state.

Giving the score card of their committee in an interview with newsmen shortly after paying a courtesy call on Sultan Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar in Sokoto, he said they had achieved the desired goal.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is just two months since the inauguration of this committee but we were able to achieve the desired goal,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, they were at the palace to seek for the blessing and advice of the Sultan.

“Sultan is a supreme leader and a retired military officer with vast experience on security. He gave a workable advice and recommendations to the committee.

“He (Sultan) promised to use the platform of Northern Traditional Rulers to rally support for the fight against armed banditry and other crimes in the region,” he said.

Abubakar, who was a former Inspector General of Police, said they had so far visited 16 of the 18 emirates in Zamfara state, and that the cooperation was enormous.

He further explained that the committee had met several interest groups, such as Fulani herdsmen, community leaders which translated into the release of over 500 kidnapped victims without the payment of ransom.

He noted that the committee would recommend empowerment programme for the repented bandits in their report to the government.

This, he said, was to discourage them from going back to crime.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App