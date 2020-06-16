Zamfara medical doctor found dead at home

ADVERTISEMENT

A medical Doctor identified as Enoch Okpara was found dead in his residence at Mareri area in Gusau metropolis of Zamfara state.

Dr. Okpara, who was a consultant gynaecologist at Federal Medical Centre, Gusau was killed by yet-to-be unmasked persons and his body was burnt right inside his residence, Daily Trust has learnt.

His colleague at the FMC Gusau, Dr. Kabir Sada described the situation as unfortunate and urged security operatives to unmask the perpetrators of the heinous crime.

“When he came to Gusau, he was residing in his house alone, because he was yet to bring his family to stay with him and some criminal elements went and assassinated him for reasons known to them,” he said.

The spokesman of the state Police Command, SP Muhammad Shehu said for some days, his colleagues couldn’t reach out to him and they decided to check at his residence but found him dead. They invited the police who came to the house to investigate the matter.

Shehu further said the state police commissioner had directed the Criminal Investigation Department to commence an investigation into the matter immediately and that those responsible would be fished out.

