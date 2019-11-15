Zamfara: Matawalle reduces number of permanent secretaries to 26 from 47

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Bello Muhammad Matawalle of Zamfara state on Friday announced the downsizing of permanent secretaries from 47 to 26 and the creation of 7 new Directorates in the state.

Addressing newsmen in Gusau, Governor Matawalle said the action was taken as a result of the far reaching decisions and recommendations of the white paper committee set up by the state government to restructure the state’s civil service for better service delivery.

ADVERTISEMENT

“One of crucial issues addressed by the report is that of the number of our permanent secretaries viz-a-viz our scarce resources. All assessments have shown that our state has a far greater number of permanent secretaries than any of our sister states in the north-west. With 47 permanent secretaries, the system has become saturated and overburdened”

ADVERTISEMENT How Nigeria Men Now Naturally and permanently boost their bedroom performance and regain confidence

“The Restructuring Committee, therefore, invited all the existing permanent secretaries and six others whose appointments were reversed by the past administration and subjected them to a written test and interview in order to assess their competence”

“Based on the outcome of the assessment, only 25 qualified for retention as permanent secretaries. However one was added by the committee in recognition of his worthiness, thus, bringing the number to 26. The State Government appreciates the strategy adopted by the Committee in conducting this important exercise and consequently accepted the permanent secretaries for the State Civil Service”

“As for the permanent secretaries who did not qualify for retention, Government would consider those found eligible for appointment as career Directors General, Managing Directors, Executive Secretaries, Secretaries and other appropriate positions in the State Civil Service,” he said.

Governor Matawalle further explained that in addition to the existing Directorates, Government had approved the establishment of the following new Directorates and Bureaus: Directorate of Housing and Urban Development; Directorate of Lands and Survey.

Others are Directorate of Chieftaincy Affairs; Directorate of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management; Directorate of Intercommunity Relations; Bureau for Public Procurement and Bureau for Public Service Reform.

Related

Prostate ENLARGEMENT?

Don't Let Your PROSTATE Frustrate You! Here's A Better NATURAL Way To Shrink Your Prostate Enlargement! -No Surgery, -No Drugs. Shrink To Normal In Just 15 Days!

Normalize Your Urination And Erection! Just Click To Get It Now!

Download Daily Trust News App