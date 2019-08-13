Zamfara: Matawalle, deputy, others gather for Fulani’s Sharo festival

ADVERTISEMENT

Hundreds of people including Fulani on Tuesday gathered at the Trade Fair Complex in Gusau, Zamfara for the annual Fulani Sharo festivities reintroduced by the state governor, Bello Matawalle.

Matawalle said the Sharo festival was reintroduced as part of the conflict resolution technique adding that the festivity would bring harmony and ensure cordial relationship of people from all tribes in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Matawalle alongside his deputy, Barrister Mahdi Aliyu Gusau, arrived at the venue of the event clad in typical Fulani attire, holding sticks. Top government functionaries were also in attendance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dozens of local musicians trooped to the venue to entertain the guests. The Fulani expressed confidence that the event would bond people and would be a turning point in the inter-ethnic relationship in the state.

Speaking earlier, Governor Matawalle noted that the ongoing peace accord has so far given the Fulani in the state the confidence that the present administration is sincere in its resolve to uphold its own part of the bargain.

“The Sharo festival is to ensure that every aggrieved party will forgive one another for a clean slate in Zamfara state. And I have much confidence that our initiative is paying off as our rural dwellers can testify to what I’m saying,” he noted.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App