Zamfara: Marafa’s APC faction tackles Yari over persecution claim

A faction of All Progressives Congress in Zamfara State, loyal to former Senator Kabiru Marafa has berated immediate past governor of the State, Abdul-Aziz Yari and members of his faction over claim that APC members are being victimized by incumbent governor of the state, Gov. Bello Matawalle.

Our correspondent reports that Yari and some members of the party had on Tuesday visited the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole in Abuja, to lodge a complaint that they are being persecuted by Matawalle.

Daily Trust recalls that the Supreme Court had nullified elections won by the APC and declared PDP winner of all seats at various levels sequel to the lingering crisis which arose from party congresses and primary elections conducted by the party.

But in reaction to claim by Yari’s faction, the factional chairman of Marafa’s faction, Alh Surajo Garba Maikatako in a statement made available on Wednesday, described the claim as “distraction” saying their move is causing more harm for the party than good.

“While we agreed that all political parties should be allowed to function without any hindrance, harassment and intimidation as guaranteed by the Constitution, the creation of a parallel Government by some disgruntled politicians, abusing and casting aspersions on our respected judicial officers and the judgement of the Supreme Court should not be supported by any democrat.

“There is time for everything, this is time for governance and not politicking. Politics is over but the monthly meeting of Yari’s drowning faction with the sole aim of distracting the state government from governance to politics, making unguarded utterances that threatens the fragile peace achieved in the state, calling on people to revolt against the government, is counter productive and causing more harm than good, it must be discouraged by all,” Maikatako said.

He, however, called on Chief Bisi Akande-led reconciliatory committee to find out the root cause of the problem and warn Yari and his camp to stop causing havoc in Zamfara State.

