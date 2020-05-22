Zamfara LG chair, deputy impeached

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chairman of Maradun Local Government Area (LGA) of Zamfara State, Alhaji Ahmad Abubakar Maradun, and his Deputy, Alhaji Shehu Muhammad Faru, have been impeached.

The Speaker of the LGA, Kabiru Muhammad Danwante, who made the announcement at the council’s chamber, said the two leaders were impeached after a resolution was passed by nine out of 10 councillors.

Danwate said the impeached chairman and his deputy were found wanting for non-performance contrary to Section 19 of the Zamfara Local Government Law 2019 and acts of gross misconduct contrary to Section 22(2) (b) of the Zamfara Local Government Law 2013 as interpreted by Section 22 (4), among other things.

He said since inception, the chairman’s administration conducted no meeting, contrary to Section 28(1) that provided for meeting at least once in a month, adding that contracts were executed, vouchers were raised and payments were done without the council’s resolution.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

He further said the council resolved that the acting Vice Chairman, who is also the Councillor representing Maradun South, Mohammed Sirajo Madugu, should take over as substantive chairman.

Reacting to the development, the impeached chairman said they (councillors) had no constitutional power to sack him, stressing that since the matter was before a court, no action should be taken pending the determination of the substantive suit.

He said he approached the court after his purported suspension.

“On the allegations that contracts were executed and payments made without council’s resolution, I can tell you that I have never awarded any contract in office,” Ahmad Maradun said.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App