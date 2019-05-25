Zamfara: INEC meets today, announces decision Monday

ADVERTISEMENT

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will meet today to announce its decision on Zamfara State’s nullified All Progressives Congress (APC) votes on Monday.

INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, who disclosed this in a statement yesterday, said the commission would meet today to deliberate on matters arising from the Supreme Court judgment on the matter.

“Following the Supreme Court’s judgment delivered today, 24th May 2019 on the governorship, National and State Assembly elections held in Zamfara State, the INEC held an emergency meeting to consider the court’s decision.

It is expected that the commission would among others withdraw the Certificate of Return (CoR) earlier issued to those whose elections were nullified and re-issue them to those declared winners by the court.

