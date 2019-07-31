Zamfara: Group conducts free medical tests on women, others

ADVERTISEMENT

The Medical Women Association of Nigeria has conducted free medical tests on about 200 women in Zamfara state as part of their medical outreach programmes.

Speaking during the programme in Gusau, the National President of the Association, Dr Fatimah Yalaraba Abdulqadir said the essence of the programme was actually to reach out to women and children although men are also being considered.

She said they had noticed that women are finding it difficult to come out for medical tests but if they see female folk conducting programmes like that, they would find it easier to come out and interact with female doctors.

“Today we are actually here celebrating the Hepatitis day and we are getting people screened for hepatitis and diabetes and the turnout is very encouraging the women and children have all turned out,” she said.

Dr Fatimah said they had recorded at least 150 people and when next they are conducting similar programmes, they would reach out to womenfolk in rural communities.

“Since we are a non governmental and non profit group what we actually do is collaborating with other NGOs to get monetary support and even donations of other test kits and so on. We also carry out fund raising events to support our activities”

“The prevalence of hepatitis is what actually made us come to assist and we are doing this to also create awareness on good health habit for women in the society,” she added.

