Zamfara govt. to make use of agro rangers in RUGA settlement

Zamfara state government says it will make used of Agro Rangers Unit of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in the modern RUGA settlement to ensure harmony among the headers and farmers.

The State Governor, Alhaji Bello Matawalle, made the disclosure while receiving the personnel that was specially trained to handle the unit’s operation in the state.

Matawalle said interactive section would be organised to educated farmers and Fulani headers on the role of the agro rangers in maintaining peace and security in RUGA settlement.

He said the establishment of the unit is timely, considering the needs of the state in creating understanding between the conflicting groups.

Earlier in his remarks, the State Commander NSCDC, Aliyu Garba said he was there to intimate the governor on successful completion of the personnel training and their readiness for formal inauguration.

He said that the unit was introduced to checkmate the activities of farmers and harders around the grassing areas.

According to him, the formation of the unit in the command is in line with the Federal Government directives to introduce a special department in the corps to handle the security of grassing areas.

He assured that the personnel had acquired all the necessary skills and talent to ensure peace and security of the areas. (NAN)

