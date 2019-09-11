Zamfara Govt. screens 200 students for foreign Scholarship

ADVERTISEMENT

Zamfara Government has concluded the screening of 200 students to be sponsored to study in four foreign countries.

The Consultant of the programme, Dr Jazuli Musa disclosed this in Gusau on Wednesday at the special orientation programme for the students organised by the state’s Scholarship Board.

Musa said that the state government would sponsor the students to study Medicine and Para Medical courses, Engineering and Computer Science among others.

He said out of the number, 21 students would be sponsored to study in China, 70 of them in India, 50 to study in Sudan while the remaining 59 would go to Cyprus.

“We have so far concluded all the screening exercise; we are now giving them orientation.

“You know after the announcement of the programme by the state government we registered over 700 students who indicated their interest.

“We employed some academic staff from the Federal University Gusau where we conducted the examination for the candidates.

“After the first screening examination, we got 300 qualified candidates while after the second examination, we were able to get 200 students’’, he said.

Earlier, the Special Adviser to the Governor, on Scholarship Matters, Lukman Majidadi urged the students to be good ambassadors of the state and Nigeria while in their respective institutions outside the country.

Majidadi said that the gesture is one of the policies of the present administration of Gov. Bello Matawalle on education.

“You should consider this gesture by the state government as a great opportunity for you, you should embrace your studies with seriousness’’, Majidadi said. (NAN)

