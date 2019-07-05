Zamfara Governorship: Tribunal adjourns sitting

ADVERTISEMENT

The Zamfara Governorship Election Tribunal on Friday adjourned sitting after the two counsel to the Action People’s Party (APP) candidate Prof. Agbo Madaki and Mr Obed Agu, said they have ”put their house in order and have agreed to work together.

NAN reports that Alhaji Zayyanu Salisu of the APP, filed a petition at the Governorship Election Tribunal, seeking the nullification of the election of Bello Mutawalle of PDP as winner.

Also joined as second and third respondents in the petition tagged EPT/ ZM/GOV/2019, are the PDP and INEC.

Justice Fatima Zeberu, adjourned the matter on the prayers of Madaki and Agu, for a date to be communicated later.

“The application for adjournment is granted and the date will be communicated to the parties,” she said.

Earlier, Mr George Ibekwe, counsel for INEC, agreed with the application.

NAN reports that the tribunal on July 1, ordered counsel to the APP candidate to put their house in order, by filing necessary court papers on change in counsel.

The counsel representing Salisu of the APP prayed the court to grant them time to put heads together.

NAN reports that the petitioners prayed that the tribunal declare that Mutawalle was, at the time of the election, not qualified to contest the election held on March 9, for the office of Governor of Zamfara.

They further ask that the tribunal orders the 3rd respondent, INEC, to conduct a fresh election to the office of governor of Zamfara State.

NAN reports that INEC had, on May 27, issued a certificate of return to Mutawalle of PDP in line with the Supreme Court judgment of May 24, 2019, which sacked the initial purported winner, Idris Shehu, of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

