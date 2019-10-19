Zamfara governor’s wife enrols 42 orphans in to school

ADVERTISEMENT

The wife of Zamfara state governor Aisha Matawalle has enrolled 42 orphans in to nursery, primary and secondary school classes at Maryam Institute Science Academy, Gusau.

Speaking during the preparation of the children for classes in the orphanage home, she said her husband had promised to donate half of his salary to take care of the children in the orphanage and properly educate them.

Matawalle, who was represented by the permanent secretary, ministry for women, children affairs and social development Halima Muhammad Bungudu, said the enrolment of the children was part of the plan by governor Bello Muhammad Matawalle to improve the living standard of the orphans in the state and to train them for better tomorrow.

“As you can see the welfare of this children is adequately being taken care of just last week we were at the graduation ceremony of one of them who memorized Holy Qur’an and this is part of our mission to adequately educate them and to mould their behaviour for a better society, ” she said.

Speaking also the Special Adviser orphanage, Madina Shehu said the well being of the orphans has greatly improved since the assumption of governor Bello Muhammad Matawalle into office.

