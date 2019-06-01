Zamfara governor appoints Jonathan’s minister as Special adviser

ADVERTISEMENT

Bashir Yuguda, the former Minister of Finance under President Goodluck Jonathan administration has been appointed Honorary Special Adviser to the new governor of Zamfara, Alhaji Bello Matawalle.

Yuguda, also a former Ambassador, was appointed along six others by the governor, according to a statement signed by Alhaji Ibrahim Suleiman, the Permanent Secretary, Cabinet and General Services in the office of the Secretary to the State Government.

The other appointees are, Alhaji Bala Bello as the new Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Abubakar Dauran, Senior Special Adviser (SSA) on Security Matters and Alhaji Ibrahim Bello, SSA on New Media.

Others are, Alhaji Umar Sani, SSA Protocol Matters, Alhaji Kabiru Yusuf, Director-General, Protocol Matters and Alhaji Saidu Maishanu, a staff of FRCN Pride FM Gusau as the Managing Director of Zamfara Radio and Television Services (ZRTV).

The statement which was issued on Friday evening said all the appointments are with immediate effect.

