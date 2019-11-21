Zamfara gov suspends district head over Karaye attack

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle of Zamfara State has approved the suspension of a senior District Head of Gummi, Alhaji Abubakar Bala Gummi (Bunun Gummi)

In a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Affairs and General Services, Alhaji Aliyu Bello Maradun, the District Head was suspended with immediate effect, following an allegation levelled against him on the issue of banditry.

“Alhaji Abubakar Bala Gummi is suspended with immediate effect, pending the investigation of the alleged act of misconduct arising from the recent killings of innocent people of Karaye village,” he said.

Governor Matawalle had condemned the killings and vowed to fish out the perpetrators, adding that no one would be allowed to drag the state back to the dark days of carnage and bloodshed.

The governor also vowed to deal decisively with any person or groups that try to undermine the security arrangements put in place by his administration.

There has been a lull in the spate of killings in the state in the last five months, following a peace deal between the armed men and local vigilante groups known as Yan Sakai, in June this year.

According to the state police command, Sunday’s attack was in retaliation to the killing of nine Fulani by suspected members of Yan Sakai and the culprits have been apprehended and detained.

