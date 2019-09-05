  1. Home
  Zamfara gov flags off N8.631 billion RUGA project
By Shehu Umar, Gusau Published Date
Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle

Governor Bello Muhammad Matawalle of Zamfara State yesterday laid the foundation for  the N8.631 billion RUGA project at Rinji Sakkida forest in Maradun Local Government Area of the state.

Matawalle said three pilot RUGA settlements would be constructed in each of the three senatorial zones and that each of the settlements would be stocked with state-of-the-art  facilities covering 100 hectares of land which would make the environment lively for the community and enhance cattle production.

The facilities include veterinary clinics, cattle ranches, 210 housing units of 3 and 2-bedroom flats, primary school of 12-classroom capacity, secondary school, Islamiyya school, primary healthcare centre of 30 bed-capacity, earth dam, cattle cottage, grazing yard and modern abattoir.

