Zamfara fertilizer blending plant resumes production, 13 years after

Zamfara state fertilizer blending company has resumed production after it stopped working since 2006, the Managing Director of the company Alhaji Mustapha Muhammad Anka disclosed.

Speaking to Caliphate Trust Alhaji Mustapha Muhammad said the resuscitation of the company followed a visit paid by Governor Bello Muhammad Mutawalle less than a week after his inauguration.

“We resumed production at the capacity of 35 tons per hour as you can see yourself and if we work for 10 hours we are producing not less than 10 trucks per day. The sum of N10 million was given to the company for it to get revived”

“N10 million was only what was needed for the plant to resume work but the funds were not made available by the past administrations until when the more committed administration of Alhaji Bello Mutawalle came on board.

The Managing Director further explained that before the fertilizer blending plant stopped working they had engaged about 200 workers but were laid off after its closure.

“We are seeking for Public Private Partnership with Savannah Global Agro Resources Limited and if we are able to access like N2 billion we will be able to employ about 500 more people and produce at full capacity,” he added.

He said the company is providing the plant with raw material such as limestone granules.

“We have a wide market within and outside the states. In the same vein groups like Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria and Sorghum Farmers Association are also some of our business partners. We are also included in presidential fertilizer initiative,” he said.

The Managing Director of the Savanna Global Agro Resources Limited, Mr Mike Okigbo said the idea of the partnership is to deliver quality finished product to farmers.

