Zamfara: Ex-Gov. Yari holds close door meeting with LG chairmen

A former governor of Zamfara state, Abdul’aziz Yari, on Saturday held a closed door meeting with 14 serving Local Government (LG) chairmen in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting, which held at Yari’s residence in Talata-Mafara town, Talata-Mafara LG, started at about 1:00pm.

Also in attendance were the 14 LG chairmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC), former Commissioners and state executive members of the party.

Speaking after the meeting, the Chairman of the state chapter of the All Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Alhaji Muhammad Umar, said discussions centred around the development of the party in the state.

“You know, Alhaji Abdul’aziz Yari is the leader of our great party in the state; therefore, we have to be meeting with him from time to time for fatherly advice and consultations.

“Yari told us to continue to be law-abiding and support government and security agencies to succeed in the fight against banditry activities in the state.

“The ex-governor also gave us message to our people at grassroots that they should continue with prayers and seek for Allah’s intervention on the security challenges facing the state”, the ALGON Chairman said.

NAN further reports that APC lost control of the state following Supreme Court’s judgement over its leadership crisis prior to the 2019 general elections; it however, still controls 14 LGCs of the state.

Another group comprised of members of the immediate-past state house of assembly and Director-Generals’ Forum, also met with the former governor.

Yari was on Friday, received by large crowds of APC supporters at the Sultan Abubakar lll International Airport, Sokoto. (NAN)

