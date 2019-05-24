Zamfara: Don speaks on ‘redefination’ of political parties’ activities

ADVERTISEMENT

A political scientist, Dr. Kayode Esuola said the Supreme Court decisions on Zamfara election would further strengthen the nation’s democratic experiment.

Speaking on the Apex Court`s judgement which voided all the votes cast for the All Progressives Congress (APC) during Governorship/Assembly and National Assembly polls in the state, he said the decision is capable of improving the political behaviours of Nigerians.

Esuola, an Associate Professor of Political Science, University of Lagos told Daily Trust that politicians should begin to redefine their political activities with a view to strengthen internal democracy.

He said the Zamfara case is reminiscent of similar case in Rivers State where APC was barred from participating in the election over improper conduct of primaries.

He said: “The greatest implications lie in the political behaviour of Nigerians. The court decisions in Rivers and Zamfara will go a long way in rebuilding the confidence of Nigerians in the political system, thereby reducing political apathy, scepticism and cynicism.“

“With these reductions at the levels of individuals and groups upon which analysis of political behaviors often hinges, political parties are automatically in for intra and inter redefinition of their activities.

“In all, democracy will be stronger.”

