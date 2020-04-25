Zamfara confirms two COVID-19 cases

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle of Zamfara state on Saturday announced the confirmation of two COVID-19 infected persons in the State.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control NCDC, had announced on Friday that Zamfara has two cases of COVID-19.

The governor announced the results of two persons found to be positive from a test conducted by the NCDC which was made available to him late night on Friday.

He said that the result justified the measures taken by his administration to protect the citizens from the spread of the disease despite the fact that at that time, no case was recorded in the state.

“Hence, later in the day, I will announce additional measures to be taken in order to further protect our citizens from the spread of this deadly virus in our dear state”, Governor Matawalle announced.

He urged the citizens in the state to be more responsive to all the international good practices of observing social distancing, use of face masks, hand sanitisers and keeping away from crowds as much as possible.

Meanwhile the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Nigeria crossed 1,000 as Nigeria Centre for Disease Control NCDC recorded 114 new cases on Friday.The total confirmed cases in Nigeria reached 1095 as NCDC confirmed 80 new cases in Lagos, 21 in Gombe, 5 in FCT. Zamfara ad Edo recorded two each.

Ogun, Oyo, Kaduna and Sokoto confirmed one case each. “114 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported; 80 in Lagos; 21 in Gombe; 5 in FCT; 2 in Zamfara; 2 in Edo; 1 in Ogun; 1 in Oyo; 1 in Kaduna; 1 in Sokoto. As at 11:30 pm 24th April there are 1095 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Discharged: 208 Deaths: 32,” the NCDC posted on its Twitter handle, @NCDCgov. Following the continuous rise in the COVID-19 cases in Nigeria, the 36 state governor have agreed to enforce a 14-day lockdown to halt the spread of the disease. The Federal Government has said that the results of the COVID-19 tests carried out on the 15-member Chinese medical team that came into the country a little over two weeks ago are not ready. As governments around the world fight hard to halt the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, there are about 15 countries on earth without any reported COVID-19 cases. The World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional Office for Africa says the number of COVID-19 deaths in the WHO African Region has increased to 1, 200. Meanwhile the death toll in Britain from the coronavirus outbreak neared 20,000 on Friday as the government faced calls for greater transparency for its exit strategy from stringent social distancing measures.

