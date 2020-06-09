Zamfara celebrates 14 days without new COVID-19 case

ADVERTISEMENT

The Zamfara Government on Tuesday said that the state had not recorded any new case of Coronavirus in the last 14 days.

The Chairman of the State COVID-19 Taskforce, who is also the Speaker of the state Assembly, Alhaji Nasiru Magarya, said that the feat was achieved due to the collective efforts of all stakeholders.

A statement issued by the Secretary, Publicity Sub Committee of State COVID-19 Taskforce, Malam Mustafa Jafaru-Kaura, said Magarya made the disclosure in Gusau when he received the donation of 36,000 pieces of handwashing soap donated by Sightsavers International.

“This is a welcome development, considering the collective efforts from stakeholders who have contributed in fighting the menace.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

“I am using this medium to state that as of yesterday, Monday the state marked 14 days without new COVID-19 case.

“The two COVID-19 isolation centres established by the state government remained closed”, Magarya said.

He however said that despite the successes recorded, the state government will not rest until all traces linked to the disease in the state are eliminated.

Magarya thanked the organisation for the donation and promised judicious utilisation of the items.

He expressed satisfaction with the prompt response of some donor agencies in the state to the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, the Country Director of the NGO, Dr Sunday Isiyaku, said the donation was part of their Corporate Social Responsibilities, to complement the state government’s efforts in the fight against spread of Coronavirus in the state.

Isiyaku represented by state team leader of the NGO, Mr Ahmad Ibrahim, said Sightsevers is working in all the 14 local government councils in the state fighting neglected tropical diseases such as Trycoma and Elephatiases.

Meanwhile, the management of the State School of Nursing and Midwifery has also donated 400 face masks and hand sanitisers to the taskforce as part of its contributions to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the state.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App