Zamfara: Bandits release district head, family

Armed bandits on Thursday released the district head of Yan Kaba, Alhaji Buhari Ammani alongside his family as part of the agreements on the ongoing peace dialogue in the state.

The district head and his family were abducted three months ago by armed men after an attack on his community of Yan Kaba in Kaura Namoda local government area of the state.

Presenting the released captives to governor Bello Mutawalle, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Security Matters, Abubakar Mohammed Dauran said the district head and his family were abducted three months ago by armed bandits.

He said the armed men had agreed to release them unconditionally to the state government because of the hope they have in the sincerity of the peace pact initiated by the executive governor.

Responding to the development, Governor Mutawalle vowed to deal decisively with any person or group of people trying to breach or truncate the ongoing peace process initiated by his administration in the state.

“The peace dialogue and reconciliation we initiated which also received commendation within and outside the country is non negotiable and that anybody however highly placed in the society found breaching or sabotaging it under any guise will be dealt with decisively, ” he warned.

