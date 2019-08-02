Zamfara: Bandits release district head, family

ADVERTISEMENT

..As Mutawalle seeks UN help for 30,000 IDPs

Bandits yesterday released the district head of Yan Kaba, Alhaji Buhari Ammani and his family members abducted three months ago.

Ammani and his family were abducted during an attack on his community in Kaura Namoda Local Government Area of the state.

Presenting the released captives to Governor Bello Mutawalle, the Senior Special Assistant on Security Matters, Abubakar Mohammed Dauran, said the district head and his family were abducted three months ago by armed bandits.

He said the bandits had agreed to release them unconditionally to the state government because of the hope they had in the sincerity of the peace pact initiated by the governor.

Mutawalle vowed to deal decisively with any person or group of people trying to breach or truncate the ongoing peace process initiated by his administration.

“The peace dialogue and reconciliation we initiated which also received commendation within and outside the country is not negotiable and that anybody however highly placed in the society found breaching or sabotaging it under any guise will be dealt with decisively, “ he warned.

He described as annoying, instigating comments coming from a former governor of the state.

Meanwhile, the governor has called on the United Nations to design a comprehensive programme that would improve the well-being of the internally displaced persons in the state.

He made the call yesterday while receiving officials of the UN High Commission for Refugees.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation, Dahiru Bagiwa, said the commission was in the state to ascertain the condition of the IPDs.

