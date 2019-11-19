Zamfara attack: Governor Matawalle, Speaker express shock, vow to fish out perpetrators

ADVERTISEMENT

The executive governor of Zamfara state Bello Mohammed Matawalle has described as sad and unfortunate Sunday’s attack that left 14 people dead in Karaye village of Gummi local government area of the state.

The Governor, in a statement issued by the Director General, Press Affairs Yusuf Idris reiterated that his administration would not condone any form of bloodletting in the state because some people decided to take laws into their hands.

He said security agencies are always ready to handle any form of dispute however serious such an issue is to the affected persons or communities.

The Governor therefore charged all communities in the State to continue to be vigilant and to alert the nearest security agencies to respond to any suspicious movement for prompt action.

Governor Matawalle also called on both the Yansakai and other criminal elements who have not yet embraced the peace initiative to do so as government would not take it lightly with anybody found wanting.

He also directed Security personnel to track and arrest anybody found to have had hands in any of the attacks.

Gov. Matawalle has constituted a very high powered delegation under the leadership of the Deputy Governor, Barr. Mahdi Aliyu Gusau to visit the affected communities, condole families of the deceased, sympathize with the wounded and present relief materials to them on behalf of the state government.

Similarly, the Speaker Zamfara State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Nasiru Mu’azu Magarya expressed dismay over the attack and condoled with the families of the victims of the attacks.

Magarya in a statement said the attacks would not in any way deter the governor Matawalle’s led administration in the state from consolidating the peace and reconciliation efforts it started in the state five month ago.

