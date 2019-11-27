Zamfara Assembly repeals law on allowances for ex govs, deputies

ADVERTISEMENT

The Zamfara State House of Assembly on Tuesday repealed the law that allows for payment of pension and other allowances to former governors, their deputies, speakers and their deputies in the state.

Repeal of the law came barely 48 hours after a letter written by former governor Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari to the Zamfara State government, demanding payment of his ‘upkeep’ allowance running into millions of Naira was made public.

The letter has continued to generate debate within and outside the state.

According to the letter, the monthly upkeep allowance for an ex-governor in the state is N10 million and it is backed by law, which was amended and assented to on March 23, 2019.

Presenting the bill before the House, the House Leader, Faruk Musa Dosara (PDP Maradun 1) urged his colleagues to ‘‘as a matter of urgency consider the abolishment of the law which provides the jumbo pay for the former political leaders of the state to the detriment of the retired civil servants who have not been paid their entitlements over the years’’.

Dosara noted that based on the law, the past leaders were collecting over N700 million annually, which according to him, the economy of the state cannot accommodate.

Seconding the motion, Tukur Jekada Birnin Tudu (PDP) said the abolishment of the law was highly necessary as it is detrimental to the socio-economic wellbeing of people of the state.

After serious deliberations and contributions by the members, the Speaker, Nasiru Mu’azu Magarya, ordered the Clerk to the House to present the bill for the first and second time, after which the House dissolved into a committee, deliberated on the bill and it went through third reading and passed into law.

Daily Trust gathered that the bill will soon be sent to the governor for assent.

With this development, according to the spokesperson of the state House of Assembly, Mustapha Jafaru Kaura, all past political leaders in Zamfara State will no longer enjoy special allowances unless those prescribed by the National Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission.

Earlier at yesterday’s sitting the Speaker, Nasiru Mu’azu Magarya, swore -in the new Clerk to the House, Alhaji Shehu Saidu, and he has officially assumed duty.

