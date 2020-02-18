Zamfara Assembly probes N2bn government house contract allegedly executed by Yari

ADVERTISEMENT

The Zamfara state House of Assembly on Tuesday set up an ad hoc committee to probe a N2billion contract for the construction of new Government House awarded by the the immediate-past administration of Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar.

This was sequence to a matter of public importance raised before the House by the House leader Hon. Faruk Musa Dosara.

Dosara drew the attention of his colleagues that available records before the House indicated that the Abdulaziz Yari-led administration in the state awarded contract for the construction of new Government House in the state and a whooping sum of over two billion Naira was expended on the project but with no trace of even the proposed site.

In their separate contributions, both deputy speaker, Hon Musa Bawa Musa and Hon Kabiru Magaji Kwatarkwashi seconded the motion raised by Hon Dosara.

Ruling on the matter, the Speaker of the state assembly, Rt Hon Nasiru Mu’azu Magarya ordered that an adhoc committee of seven members be constituted to investigate the matter and report back to the house in a month’s time.

Members of the committee, according to the Speaker, include Deputy speaker Hon Musa Bawa Musa Yankuzo as chairman, Hon Faruk Musa Dosara, Hon Zaharaddeen M.Sada as well as Hon Ibrahim Muhammad Na’idda.

Others are Hon Yusuf Alhassan Kanoma and Hon Salihu Usman Zurmi.

However, the vice chairman of the opposition party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Alhaji Sani Gwamna Mayanchi said to the best of his knowledge ex-Governor Abdulaziz Yari never awarded any contract for the construction of Government House.

“Even if that was the case, I think they should look for the contractor and inquire from him why he failed to execute the project despite receiving the contract sum,” Mayanchi added.

