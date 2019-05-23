Zamfara Assembly passes bill for creation of new emirate

ADVERTISEMENT

The Zamfara State House of Assembly yesterday passed a bill for the creation of Bazai Emirate out of the current Shinkafi Emirate.

This followed a bill by the executive to bring the number of emirate councils to 18 from the 14 local government areas of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bill also sought to upgrade the senior district head of Jangeru, also in Shinkafi, to a third class emir and Kayayen Mafara to a senior district head in Talata-Mafara Emirate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App