Zamfara Assembly passes bill for creation of new emirate

By Shehu Umar, Gusau
Zamfara State House of Assembly
Zamfara State House of Assembly

The Zamfara State House of Assembly yesterday passed a bill for the creation of Bazai Emirate out of the current Shinkafi Emirate.

This followed a bill by the executive to bring the number of emirate councils to 18 from the 14 local government areas of the state.

The bill also sought to upgrade the senior district head of Jangeru, also in Shinkafi, to a third class emir and Kayayen Mafara to a senior district head in Talata-Mafara Emirate.

