Zamfara: APGA asks Buhari to hold ex-gov Yari responsible for security breaches

The candidate of the All progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for Bakura/Maradun Federal Constituency in 2019 elections, Hon. Najibu Saleh Gidan Goga, has accused the immediate past Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, of sabotaging the peace efforts of the present administration in the state.

He said that President Muhammadu Buhari should hold Yari responsible for the security breaches in the state.

Goga said on Tuesday in Abuja that the former Governor was sabotaging the peace initiatives of the Governor Bello Mattawalle’s administration noting.

“Over 6319 people were killed, while more than 25,000 children were left as orphans, 5000 as widows and over three billion Naira paid as ransom by the relations of the kidnapped victims during the Yari regime.

“It is on record that over 160,000 thousand properties worth millions of naira were destroyed by the armed bandits, over 500,000 animals approximately were rustled and all economic activities, markets, and motor parks folded up during that eight years of the past government. Yari and APC should not draw the state back to the period of darkness, sorrow and grief.

“They should allow Governor Matawalle to govern peacefully to attain to the yearnings and aspirations of our people. We call on the Governor to implement the recommendations of the Zamfara State Committee for finding lasting solution to armed banditry chaired by the former IGP M.D. Abubakar and eminent personalities like Senator Saidu Dansadau, Dr. Sani Shinkafi, Hon. Justice Nasiru Gummi, CP Mamman Anka, DIG Mamman Tsafe.

“It is still fresh in our memories, how Yari Government procured 1800 Rifles with chains of ammunition in 2013. We call on the Nigerian Security Agencies to probe him how the arms and ammunition were brought into the country without him having valid license for the procurement of firearms from appropriate agencies. We hereby call on the Inspector General Police to investigate A.A Yari which armoury the arms where kept for safekeeping. How the arms and ammunition were allocated?” Goga said.

He said that a statement by the APC publicity committee led by Hon Ibrahim Danmalikin that there are two million guns in Zamfara State, should be investigated and he should be made to prove his claims and how he got the statistical records and where the arms are kept by the armed bandits.

