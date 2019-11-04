Zamfara APC rejects suspension of council chairmen, harassment of members

ADVERTISEMENT

The All Progressive Congress in Zamfara state has rejected in totality the suspension of two local council chairmen and alleged intimidation and harassment of its members by the PDP led government in the state.

In a press conference, the state chairman of the party Alhaji Lawali M Liman said APC in Zamfara state had rejected the new strategy of political witch hunting against its members.

“Even the so called resolutions of the state House of Assembly clearly indicated that some of the petitioners were amorphous as they refused to appear before the House committee to defend or even affirm their signatures in the petitions as clearly mentioned in the resolutions”

“In view of the above, all right thinking members in the society can clearly grasp that the House was in hurry to suspend the duly elected local government chairmen based on unverified allegations and without regard to constitutional provisions,” he added.

He said the PDP led government which emerged not through peoples mandate but through court technicalities refused to obey court as both the affected local government chairmen have filed petitions in the courts seeking stoppage of further actions pending the determination of the case by the court.

“We urged the state House of Assembly to revert its unconstitutional resolutions within seven working days in order to avert political instability in the state as their action may cause”

“Further more, in the past few weeks we have witnessed some evil actions against our members ranging from illegal arrest, detention and harassment of our members and we have reported this to the police but no action was taken for reasons best known to them,” he said.

The party also charged the state commissioner of police, Director, State Security Services and all heads of other relevant security agencies to act so that further provocation would be stopped.

