Breaking News
Zamfara: APC NWC in closed-door meeting
  1. Home
  2. Politics
  3. Zamfara: APC NWC in closed-door meeting
ADVERTISEMENT

Zamfara: APC NWC in closed-door meeting

By Muideen Olaniyi Published Date

A meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC)N of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is currently holding at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja.

Daily Trust learnt that the meeting, which was attended briefly by Yobe State Governor-elect, Mai Mala Buni, the outgoing National Secretary, would discuss Friday’s Supreme Court Judgment that nullified APC votes in Zamfara State during the last general elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

BREAKTHROUGH NATURAL CURE FOR PROSTATE ISSUES IN JUST 15 DAYS!!!

You Can Prevent PROSTATE CANCER!!!

Your PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT Is REVERSIBLE!!!

Don't Let It Threaten You!

To SHRINK And NORMALIZE Your PROSTATE Within 15 Days Without Surgery Or Chemical Drugs, Click Here!!!

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.