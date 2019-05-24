Zamfara: APC NWC in closed-door meeting

ADVERTISEMENT

A meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC)N of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is currently holding at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja.

Daily Trust learnt that the meeting, which was attended briefly by Yobe State Governor-elect, Mai Mala Buni, the outgoing National Secretary, would discuss Friday’s Supreme Court Judgment that nullified APC votes in Zamfara State during the last general elections.

