Zamfara APC expels Yari’s deputy, Marafa

The Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has expelled the immediate past deputy governor, Ibrahim Wakkala, the senator representing Zamfara Central, Kabiru Marafa, and member representing Kauran Namoda/Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Aminu Jaji, for alleged anti-party activities.

The decision was contained in a statement issued on Monday by the state Publicity Secretary, Malam Shehu Isah, on behalf of the state chairman.

The statement revealed that the resolution to expel the three politicians was reached at a meeting of the State Executive Committee in Gusau, on Sunday.

“The provision of Article 21 (A) ii and (D) v of the party’s constitution was activated against the three members for violation of the constitutional provision and engaging in acts inimical to the interest of the party.

“Consequently, a resolution was passed expelling all of them from the All Progressives Congress,” the statement read in part.

The statement, which cited the provision of the party’s constitution which recommended that any member of the party who files an action in court against the party or any of its officials without first exhausting the avenues for redress stands expelled, added that the constitution said no appeal against such expulsion shall be entertained until the withdrawal of the court case.

“We are therefore by this notice informing the general public that from the date of the said resolution, the aforementioned members cease to be members of the All Progressives Congress and consequently are disentitled from enjoying rights, privileges and benefits from the party,” Isah added.

Meanwhile, the state chapter of the APC has informed the party’s National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole about the decision to expel the three politicians.

A letter titled “Notice of expulsion from party” dated June 3, 2019 was submitted to Oshiomhole in Abuja today.

The crisis rocking the Zamfara State chapter of the APC reached its climax recently when the Supreme Court sacked all the party’s elected officials and replaced them with the candidates who came second in all the contests.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) became the major beneficiary of the court case instituted by the APC members.

