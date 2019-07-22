Zamfara: 200 kidnapped victims rescued so far – Police

ADVERTISEMENT

The commissioner of Police, Zamfara state, Mr Usman Nagogo has said that through persuasion and dialogue, over 200 victims of kidnapping were rescued from the bandits and other militia groups in the last three weeks.

Mr Nagogo disclosed this on Monday while updating newsmen on the peace dialogue with armed bandits and and local vigilante groups known as ‘Yan Sakai’ in the state.

He said conflicts are brought to an end through round-table discussions therefore it would be of great disservice to Zamfara State in particular and Nigeria in general if for a perceived political expediency, politics is brought into the conflict of Zamfara state.

“We are not surprised with this, if the progress achieved in releasing captives since the last briefing is anything to go by, we have achieved tremendous progress in integrating these victims to their families”.

“The number of people rescued in the last six days stood at 33. This shows us that the ongoing dialogue and reconciliation in the state is working,” Mr Nagogo added.

He said it would be naive for them to say that attacks had stopped by 100 per cent in Zamfara State, but judging from the fact that banditry in the state had been going on for over 10 years, in a space of three weeks the attacks were reduced to the barest minimum.

