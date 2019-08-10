Zamfara: 11 killed in Sallah eve road crash

ADVERTISEMENT

At least, 11 people were killed on Saturday in a ghastly road crash, involving a Sharon vehicle and a trailer in the suburban town of Damba, four kilometres south of Gusau, Zamfara State capital.

Residents told Daily Trust that the Sharon vehicle, conveying the 11 passengers from Abuja to Jangeru village in Shinkafi local government area of the state, had a head-on collision with a trailer going out of Gusau.

“The passengers in the Sharon vehicle were coming to celebrate Eid-el-Kabir when they had the accident. Non of them survived. They were all dead on the spot. Their remains were later taken to Federal Medical Centre, Gusau,” a resident, Sani Aliyu said.

The Director General, Press Affairs in Zamfara government house, Alhaji Yusuf Idris told our correspondent that governor Bello Matawalle had visited the scene of the accident and ordered for the evacuation of dead ones for burials.

