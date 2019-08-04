Zakzaky’s trial: Kaduna govt, police assure residents of safety

The Kaduna State Government and the Kaduna Police Command have assured citizens of security, free movement during the ruling on Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky’s application for medical leave tomorrow at the Kaduna High Court.

In their separate statements issued on Sunday in Kaduna, the Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan and Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Yakubu Sabo, said adequate arrangements had been made to protect citizens and uphold law and order across the state.

Aruwa said: “The Kaduna State Government has assured residents that they can go about their lawful business as their freedom of movement is guaranteed.

He called on citizens to ignore the scaremongering by certain interests, adding that: “As they have done at previous hearings of the El-Zakzaky matter, security deployments will preserve calm in the city, secure citizens and protect their right to free movement.”

He urged citizens to contact these numbers; 09034000060, 08170189999 to report any unusual or suspicious activity.

Sabo advised the general public to be more security conscious as they go about their lawful businesses by being extra vigilant of their environment, persons around them, and activities of suspicious persons, so as to prevent miscreants from disturbing the peace of the state.