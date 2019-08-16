Zakzaky’s repatriation was caused by his acts of misconduct — FG

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government has said that the acts of misconduct exhibited by El-zakzaky was what necessitated his repatriation.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Culture, Grace Isu Gekpe disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen in Abuja on Friday.

She said El-Zakzaky displayed total disrespect and complete loss of decorum for international procedures while in India.

She also noted that he initiated contacts with a team of lawyers led by Ali Zia Kabir Chaudary and Gunjan Singh in that country.

The statement added that El-Zakzaky also contacted some Non-Governmental Organizations, such as the Islamic Human Rights Commission (IHRC) and other Shiite groups with the aim to seek asylum and eventually relocate to another country.

The statement also noted that El-Zakzaky’s actions in India demonstrated malicious intents that were capable of embarrassing the Governments of Nigeria and India.

“With total disrespect and complete loss of decorum for international procedures while in India, he initiated contacts with a team of lawyers led by Ali Zia Kabir Chaudary and Gunjan Singh in that country. He also contacted some Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), such as the Islamic Human Rights Commission (IHRC) and other Shiite groups. His aim was to seek asylum and eventually relocate to another country,” Mrs Gekpe said in the statement.

“It is important to note that if an Indian court had granted El-zakzaky asylum or leave to travel to another country, it would have violated the Nigerian court order that granted him permission to travel for medical treatment. However, he used the opportunity of being in India to attempt to internationalise his cause by mobilising the Rights groups.”

“Even most unfortunate and rather embarrassing as earlier stated, was his quest to be relocated to a 5-Star hotel to receive visitors instead of being admitted in the hospital as a sick person he claimed to be” it added.

The statement further adds that inspite of his misconduct, “El-Zakzaky’s spouse went further to antagonise the Indian and Nigerian security agents and accused the latter of killing her children. These acts were aimed at winning international sympathy as well as disparaging the Nigerian Government.”

“Having subordinated the quest for medical treatment to other ulterior motives, it became obvious that El-Zakzaky was focused on realising some sinister motives thus the decision to return him to Nigeria”.

