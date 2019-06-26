Zakzaky, wife’s health deteriorating – IMN

ADVERTISEMENT

The Academic Forum of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) has said that the health condition of their leader, Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky and wife, Mrs. Zeenah is deteriorating, urging the government to allow them travel abroad for medication.

A spokesman of the forum, Mikail Yunus, said on Wednesday in Abuja that their appeal to allow their leader and wife to travel abroad for medical treatment is based on the fact that they are unstable.

“Based on reports, we wish to state that this is an urgent medical emergency, in every sense of the word. This is because, it is clear that the very lives of Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky and Malama Zeenah Ibraheem are critically at risk and highly unstable,” he said.

According to him, the teams of physicians have already warned that the two may lose their lives if urgent medical treatment is not provided to them, hence the need for the medical emergency to be administered to them.

He said, “It is clear that all of the previously mentioned medical conditions have developed as a direct result of wanton negligence and untimely interventions, caused by the unnecessarily restricted nature of their access to medical attention for the past three years. We therefore find it atrocious that their health has been allowed to deteriorate in this manner.”

He also reiterated their demand for Sheikh Zakzaky and Malama Zeenah Ibraheem to be urgently allowed to travel abroad for medical treatment adding that it is part of their right to life provided by the law.

“This is a fundamental right of every citizens under section 33 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,1999 as amended and article 4 of African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act, Cap.A10, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria ( LFN), 2004,” he said.

