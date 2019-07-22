Zakzaky: We can’t confirm use of live bullets on shi’ites — Police

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria Police Force has said that it cannot confirm whether live bullets were used on some protesting members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN).

It was earlier reported that the Nigerian Police fired tear gas and bullets to disperse members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) as they marched to the Federal Secretariat in Abuja. The shi’ites procession, which began peacefully from the NICON Junction in Maitama however turned violent as the police blocked the group at the Federal Secretariat and fired tear gas to disperse the protesters.

The Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Police Force FCT Command, Anjuguri Manzah stated that the command cannot confirm whether live bullets were used on some protesting members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN).

Spokesman of the IMN, Abdullahi Musa had on Monday alleged that the police used live bullets to disperse members of the sect at the Federal Secretariat in Abuja.

The sect have been protesting the continued detention of their leader, Ibrahim Zakzaky by the Federal Government.

But Manzah said he cannot confirm the police used live ammunition but promised to address the matter later.

“We will have a conference and we will address these issues,” Manzah said.

